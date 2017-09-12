Cardinals Recall Outfielder Magneuris Sierra

ST. LOUIS (CARDINALS) – The St. Louis Cardinals announced that they have recalled outfielder Magneuris (Mag-NARE-ees) Sierra from Memphis (AAA) prior to this evening’s game against the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium. In addition, the club optioned infielder Breyvic Valera to Memphis yesterday.

Sierra, 21, has played at four levels this season (A, AA, AAA & MLB) has batted a combined .270 in 101 games with 20 steals between Palm Beach (A) and Springfield (AA) during the regular season. Sierra was promoted to Memphis at season’s end to help during the Triple-A team’s playoff run and played in four games (.308, 4-13), making three starts in centerfield, during the

Pacific Coast League American Conference championship games. This will be Sierra’s fourth recall to St. Louis this season, having made his MLB debut on May 7 at Atlanta. Sierra has a .365 MLB average (19-52) over 13 games with hits in all but two games and in his first nine Major League games. Sierra wears uniform No. 43.

Valera made his MLB debut last week, on September 5 at San Diego, in a start at second base. He was 1-5 in three games, with his first hit a pinch single last Thursday (9/9). Valera hit .314 (133-424) in 117 games with Memphis this season and led the Redbirds in batting, hits and triples (6).

