Cardinals Release 2018 Regular Season Schedule

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals, in conjunction with Major League Baseball’s league-wide release, today announced their 2018 regular season schedule.

The Cardinals will open their 2018 season on Thursday, March 29 in New York against the Mets at Citi Field as part of a season-opening six-game road trip that will also take them to Milwaukee for three games. The Redbirds will open the home portion of their 2018 campaign on Thursday, April 5 against the Arizona Diamondbacks as part of a six-game home stand with Arizona and Milwaukee.

The Cardinals will host the Chicago Cubs for three weekend series at Busch Stadium (May 4-6, June 15-17 & July 27-29). Coming out of the Major League Baseball All-Star break, the Cardinals will play the Cubs seven times over 11 days with four games in Chicago, including a nationally-televised showcase game on Thursday, July 19 at Wrigley Field.

The Cardinals 20-game interleague schedule will feature a pair of three-game home-and-home series with in-state rival Kansas City (May 21-23 at Busch Stadium & Aug. 10-12 at Kansas City) and a pair of two-game home-and-home series with the Chicago White Sox (May 1-2 at Busch Stadium & July 10-11 in Chicago) and the Minnesota Twins (May 7-8 at Busch Stadium & May 15-16 at Minnesota). In addition, there will be a three-game home interleague series against the Cleveland Indians (June 25-27) and a three-game road series at Detroit (Sept. 7-9).

The Cardinals longest home stands of the 2018 season consist of seven games (six times) and their longest road trips are a pair of nine-gamers (July 2-11 & August 3-12). The Cardinals will host a three-game series with Cincinnati (July13-15) prior to the July 16-18 Major League Baseball All-Star break.

The 2018 season will close with a three-game series Sept. 28-30 at Chicago against the Cubs, marking the first time the two teams have closed out the regular season at Wrigley Field since 1991.

St. Louis will be home for a total of 13 weekend series in 2018: April 5-8 vs. Arizona, April 20-22 vs. Cincinnati, May 4-6 vs. Chicago Cubs, May 17-20 vs. Philadelphia, May 31-June 3 vs. Pittsburgh, June 15-17 vs. Chicago Cubs, June 29-July 1 vs. Atlanta, July 13-15 vs. Cincinnati, July 27-29 vs. Chicago Cubs, August 17-19 vs. Milwaukee, August 31-September 2 vs. Cincinnati, September 13-16 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers and September 21-23 vs. San Francisco.

With the earlier start to the season, the Major League schedule will include 27 weekend dates in 2018 as opposed to 26 this season.

The Cardinals are scheduled to play 48 of their 81 home games before the All-Star break, playing 12 home games in April, 15 in May, 17 in June, 9 in July, 13 in August and 15 in September. St. Louis is not scheduled to play any home games on National Holidays in 2018.

The Cardinals will make future announcements regarding game times, ticket pricing and ticket availability for the 2018 season.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS 2018 HOME SCHEDULE

April 5, 7-8 vs. Arizona

April 9-11 vs. Milwaukee

April 20-22 vs. Cincinnati

April 25-26 vs. NY Mets

May 1-2 vs. Chicago White Sox

May 4-6 vs. Chicago Cubs

May 7-8 vs. Minnesota

May 17-20 vs. Philadelphia

May 21-23 vs. Kansas City

May 31-June 3 vs. Pittsburgh

June 5-7 vs. Miami

June 11-13 vs. San Diego

June 15-17 vs. Chicago Cubs

June 25-27 vs. Cleveland

June 29-July 1 vs. Atlanta

July 14-15 vs. Cincinnati

July 27-29 vs. Chicago Cubs

July 30-August 2 vs. Colorado

August 13-16 vs. Washington

August 17-19 vs. Milwaukee

August 28-30 vs. Pittsburgh

August 31-September 2 vs. Cincinnati

September 10-12 vs. Pittsburgh

September 13-16 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

September 21-23 vs. San Francisco

September 24-26 vs. Milwaukee