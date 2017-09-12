Child, 6, Shot in Head in North St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) — Another night of gun violence in St. Louis, with children among those caught in the crossfire Tuesday.

A six year old child is in critical and unstable condition after being shot in the head in the 2100 block of N. Adelaide in North St. Louis.

Police say he was taken to Children’s Hospital by his father, who himself had been shot in the leg.

The man is in stable condition — there was an 8 year old child with them, who was not injured by gunfire.

Police are looking for a 2006-2010 sedan, silver in color.

The other shooter in the incident on N. Adelaide was on foot, described as a black male, mid-to-late 30’s, 6′ tall weighing 240 lbs.

He was wearing a white shirt, gray sweatpants and had a do-rag on his head.

Earlier in the 5300 block of Wabada a 21-year-old man was fatally shot.

Police say he was talking with his girlfriend when the woman’s ex-boyfriend pulled up, fatally shot his romantic rival, and then sped off.

Around 7:40 pm in the 5000 block of Auburt a man in his early 20’s was fatally gunned down and left lying in the street.

Anyone with information on any of these shootings is asked to call 911, or CrimeStoppers at (314) 371-TIPS.

That’s (314) 371-8477.

