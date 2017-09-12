Fire Fighters Battle Blaze at Ford Truck Sales

Filed Under: fire, ford truck sales

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A close call for firefighters as they fought a two alarm fire at Broadway Ford Truck Sales in Soulard early this morning.

The fire was initially reported as smoke in the building, but the flames quickly worked their way through the roof of the sprawling building at South Broadway and Marion. Captain Garon Mosby described the scene on Periscope.

A short time after that firefighters inside the building were ordered out. Moments later a truss gave way and a large section of the roof collapsed. Because of that order, no one was hurt. Investigators have arrived to begin looking for the cause.

Also this morning, a three alarm fire in a vacant three-story building at Dodier and Leffingwell.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Station Gear
KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen