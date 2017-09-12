Fire Fighters Battle Blaze at Ford Truck Sales

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A close call for firefighters as they fought a two alarm fire at Broadway Ford Truck Sales in Soulard early this morning.
The fire was initially reported as smoke in the building, but the flames quickly worked their way through the roof of the sprawling building at South Broadway and Marion. Captain Garon Mosby described the scene on Periscope.
A short time after that firefighters inside the building were ordered out. Moments later a truss gave way and a large section of the roof collapsed. Because of that order, no one was hurt. Investigators have arrived to begin looking for the cause.
Also this morning, a three alarm fire in a vacant three-story building at Dodier and Leffingwell.