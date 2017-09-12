Huffington Post Kicks Off “Listen to America” in St. Louis

Filed Under: City Garden, Huffington Post, Listen to America, Loop, Royale Backyard Patio, Three Years after Ferguson; Seeking Solutions in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – If you feel unheard and you have something to say, the online liberal news and opinion website Huffington Post kicks off a 25 city “Listen to America” Huffpost road trip this morning in St. Louis.

Hillary Frey, Director of Editorial Strategy says they worked with local government and media partners to come up with topics and locations.

“We really chose our route based on where there were sizable and diverse enough communities that we could get a lot of vigorous voices,” she says.

After the kickoff is this morning at City Garden downtown, the bus heads to the Loop and tonight at 7 a panel discussion at the Royale Backyard Patio, titled ‘Three Years after Ferguson; Seeking Solutions in St. Louis’. You can just show up, no pre-registration is necessary.

