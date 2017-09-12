Kmart Ditching ‘Plus-Sized’ For ‘Fabulously Sized’

Kmart has rolled out new verbiage to describe it’s plus-size clothing – it will now be called “fabulously sized.”
Kmart says it’s the only U.S. retailer to extend the sizing in all of its apparel and products, including intimates, swimwear, and wider footwear, chief marketing officer Kelly Cook told Forbes.
The retailer, with 482 stores, began a new T.V. and digital ad campaign, titled “I Can,” to help promote it’s new branding.
Typically, female clothing sized 14-16 is branded “plus-size.” However, the average U.S. woman wears a size 16-18.
“This decision was heavily influenced by the fact that there’s a solid trend on the market around diversity promotion and body positivity,” Cook told Women’s Wear Daily, “a big body positive focus in the teen and Millennial markets.”