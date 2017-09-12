Listen to Win Tickets to Tim Allen’s Stand-Up Comedy

Win: A pair of tickets to see Tim Allen perform stand-up comedy at Peabody Opera House on Friday, February 2, 2018.

Contest Ends: Friday, September 15, 2017

Listen to the Charlie Brennan Show, Wednesday through Friday on KMOX, and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Tim Allen perform stand-up comedy at Peabody Opera House on February 2, 2018.

Tickets for the show will go on sale next Monday, Sept. 18. Contact the Peabody Opera House box office for more information.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, September 15, 2017. Read the official contest rules. 

