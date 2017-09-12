Multiple Shootings Leave One Dead, Several Injured

Filed Under: death, injured, shooting, suspects

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A violent night in the St. Louis area. Several shootings in both the city and the county.

One man is dead after being shot at Red Bud and Carter last night around 9 p.m. That same incident left another man injured as well.

40 minutes later, another shooting, this one in the 3500 block of Kossuth. A man in his 20’s shot in the back.

At 12:30 this morning, a man in his late 30’s shot multiple times in the 1300 block of Blackstone.

And on Pestalozzi, a woman was injured in a shooting. Police have no suspects in any of the cases.

