Tim Allen Stand-Up Comedy Coming to St. Louis in February

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – You might know him as Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor, the voice of Buzz Lightyear or even remember him as Santa Clause – Tim Allen is coming to St. Louis in 2018.
The former star of TV shows and movies like “Home Improvement,” “Toy Story,” and “The Santa Clause” will be performing stand-up comedy at the Peabody Opera House on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018.
Listen to KMOX to Win Tickets to Tim Allen’s Stand-Up Comedy
Tickets for the show will go on sale next Monday, Sept. 18. Contact the Peabody Opera House box office for more information.