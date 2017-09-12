Tony Hawk To Visit South St. Louis Skate Park Today

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Skateboarder extraordinaire Tony Hawk will be in south St. Louis Tuesday afternoon.

He’ll make an appearance at the city’s only legal skate park on Morganford at Osceola at 4 pm.

Hawk’s foundation has donated $25,000 to the Peter Mathews Memorial Skate Garden to expand and upgrade.

Zachary Delcortino, a member of the skate park’s board, said in this case that means adding a community food pantry.

“So if there’s struggling people or families in the neighborhood, or successful people in the neighborhood that want to donate food, or people that need to take food they have the option of coming here,” Delcortino explaind. “If people are hungry, feed ’em.”

He said St. Louis beat out several other cities for the competitive grant from the Tony Hawk Foundation, and they’re already putting that money to use to expand and improve the facility.

“What we’ve done in the matter of the past month is more than what we did in four years,” he pointed out. “We just didnt have the money before.”

Tony Hawk is scheduled to visit the skate park at 4 pm today.

It’s located at 4415 Morganford Rd.