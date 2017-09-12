WashU Looks at Alzheimer’s, Health Conditions

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Washington University researchers want to know if managing blood pressure and cholesterol might help delay or prevent Alzheimer’s Disease, and if so, what’s the best way to do it.
Principal investigator Dr. Ellen Binder says this multi center study will evaluate whether aerobic exercise, or intensive medical management of blood pressure and cholesterol can help lower dementia risk.
“We’re looking at these two approaches independently, and then we want to see if you put the two together, does it have more effects than just one approach alone,” she says.
Volunteers between 60 and 85 will be followed for two years to learn whether any of those strategies might help prevent or delay dementia.