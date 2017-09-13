Ameren Doubles Number of Workers to Florida

Carol Daniel (@caroldanielKMOX)
Filed Under: Ameren, Contractors, Florida, Illinois, Missouri
Ameren Missouri logo.
Logo

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Ameren is doubling the number of employees and contractors it’s sending to help get the power back on in Florida.

Ray Wiesehan is Ameren’s Vice President of Corporate Security and Crisis Management.

“Our initial wave of release of resources was approximately 500,” he says. “Now, it’s a little over 1,000 employees and contractors have been released from Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission.”

Wiesehan calls the damage “unprecedented.”

When asked if he knows how long the workers will be there, he said, “We don’t know, but we told them to pack a suitcase for at least two weeks.”

Employees are polled to determine which ones have an interest in going out on storm restoration. The response is part of the 60-year-old mutual assistance network in the industry.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Station Gear
KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen