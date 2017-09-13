Ameren Doubles Number of Workers to Florida

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Ameren is doubling the number of employees and contractors it’s sending to help get the power back on in Florida.
Ray Wiesehan is Ameren’s Vice President of Corporate Security and Crisis Management.
“Our initial wave of release of resources was approximately 500,” he says. “Now, it’s a little over 1,000 employees and contractors have been released from Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission.”
Wiesehan calls the damage “unprecedented.”
When asked if he knows how long the workers will be there, he said, “We don’t know, but we told them to pack a suitcase for at least two weeks.”
Employees are polled to determine which ones have an interest in going out on storm restoration. The response is part of the 60-year-old mutual assistance network in the industry.