Missouri Courts Deemed ‘Unfair to Business’

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A new survey from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce ranks Missouri as among the worst states for legal fairness toward business. The survey of senior company attorneys and executives found the state’s reputation for big jury awards could hurt whether companies locate or expand in Missouri.
Plaintiff’s Attorney Jim Onder, whose law firm won big verdicts in the talcum powder trials here, says companies that don’t like Missouri should change the laws.
“They need to go to the legislature and say we want to be to provide a product that’s poisonous, cancerous, and we don’t want to tell anyone about it, and then when people do lie about it, people want to be immune from liability,”
Last year, four St. Louis juries awarded more than $300 million in verdicts against Johnson and Johnson in talcum powder ovarian cancer trials. The company is appealing.