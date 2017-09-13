Puppies Infect Humans With Bacterial Illness

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Can your new puppy make you sick? The Centers for Disease Control says a new bacterial outbreak has sickened 39 people in seven states, including one in Missouri, all cases transmitted by puppies.

The infection is called campylobacter.

SLU Care infectious diseases specialist Dr. Nirav Patel at SSM Health SLU Hospital says it’s largely associated with unpasteurized foods, chicken, poultry and other animals, in this case dogs.

“In particular puppies that are at a particular retailer, Petland. They’ve been fully cooperative with the investigation but it looks like some of these puppies have become infected with this bacteria and it’s spread to other employees and caretakers, as well as people who have purchased these puppies from the store,” he says.

There are three Petland stores in Missouri, including one in Lake St. Louis. In a national response, Petland says the CDC has not identified any failure in Petland’s operating system and notes that any puppy or dog can carry the germ. That’s why washing your hands after cleaning up after your pet is so important.

