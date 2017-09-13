Scottrade Hosts Job Fair this Afternoon

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Scottrade is hosting another job fair in hopes of hiring hundreds more people.
It’s happening this afternoon from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Mariott on Maryville Centre Drive in Town and Country. Scottrade President Peter DeSilva says they’re looking for financial services associates and stock brokers.
“We hire for attitude and train for skill, so we are more than happy to train anyone who comes from outside the industry, and in fact they’ll be required, as part of the on-boarding to get their securities licenses, specifically series 7 and series 24,” he says.
Despite the pending merger with TD Ameritrade, he expects all the jobs to transfer over to the new company and he expects to hire more associates and stock brokers over the next 6-12 months.