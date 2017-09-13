Still No Extension for Real ID in Missouri

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Federal bureaucrats have yet to give an extension allowing Missourians to fly with their driver’s licenses.
Missouri Governor Greitens said on Facebook Live that Missourians will be able to fly within the US using their drivers license in 2018, however the Department of Homeland Security has yet to extend their deadline from January 22 to use those drivers licenses.
Further, Missourians will be able to visit military bases and other federal facilities with their state drivers license until October 10. Grietens signed a measure in June allowing Missourians to obtain a ‘Real ID’ compliant drivers license, though it will take over a year to create those licenses.