How Kyle McClellan Uses Wiffle Ball to Save Lives

Filed Under: Brace For Impact, Brace For Impact 46, clean water, damage, education, family, Haiti, High School Sports Spotlight, Hurricane, Kyle McClellan, school, St. Louis Cardinals, wife, wiffle ball

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – This week’s KMOX Sports Spotlight features the work of KMOX’s very own, Kyle McClellan. Our sports insider travels multiple times a year to a city in the northern tip of Haiti to improve the lives of local children.

He, his wife, family and friends have helped build part of a school, shelters and have provided clean water systems to a community that is very much in need.

Learn more about what the former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher is doing at BraceForImpact46.org.

