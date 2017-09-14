How Kyle McClellan Uses Wiffle Ball to Save Lives

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – This week’s KMOX Sports Spotlight features the work of KMOX’s very own, Kyle McClellan. Our sports insider travels multiple times a year to a city in the northern tip of Haiti to improve the lives of local children.
He, his wife, family and friends have helped build part of a school, shelters and have provided clean water systems to a community that is very much in need.
Learn more about what the former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher is doing at BraceForImpact46.org.
