Nurses Participate in Mass Casualty Drill

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Mass casualties are becoming more common in today’s society, so emergency nurses are participating in a mock drill this morning in St. Louis.

SLU hospital’s Helen Sandkuhl says no one needs this training more than nurses.

“The emergency nurses are the front line to disaster. That’s where the police and ems and fire bring their casualties,” she says.

So in about 15 minutes, the Emergency Nurses Association is holding a mock mass casualty training here at the America’s Center. It goes from 7:30 to 8:45 with nurses responding to a natural disaster or tornado mass casualty event.

“We have to put a triage system in place, and we have to sort who may be critically injured but can survive, versus who are the people who are critically injured that we have to put aside, because what we do can’t help them,” Sandkuhl says.

Around 8:30, roughly 15 minutes before it ends, participants will be surprised by sound effects imitating gunshot noises. That will signal an active shooter drill.

Here in attendance will be Alex Wubbles, the nurse arrested in Utah for refusing to draw blood from an unconscious patient.

