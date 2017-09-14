Roman Polak Gets Tryout With Toronto

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs re-signed free-agent defenseman Roman Polak to a professional tryout Thursday.
The 31-year-old Polak is coming off a serious leg injury during the playoffs. The Czech defender had four goals and seven assists in 75 regular-season games with the Maple Leafs last season.
Also, coach Mike Babcock said the team would once again not have a captain. The spot has been vacant since Dion Phaneuf’s departure to Ottawa in February 2016.
