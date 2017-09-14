Click here to listen to Rush Limbaugh | Questions?

Utah Nurse Arrested for Not Drawing Blood Attends STL Nurse Convention

Filed Under: Alex Wubbels, Emergency Nurses Association
(Brad Choat/KMOX)

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – She’s the Utah nurse thrust into the national spotlight following an arrest for not allowing police to draw blood from an unconscious crash victim.

Alex Wubbels is in St. Louis this week attending an Emergency Nurses Association convention.

She describes the emotions she’s felt since the confrontation.

“Just an enormous amount of fear, and then, obviously, confusion, frustration, anger, a lot of doubt, questioning,” she says. “Now, I’m just trying to be me, and that’s the only thing I can do is just make sure that the shoes that I put on are holding me up.”

Police have since apologized, and no charges were filed.

Wubbels says she’s thankful for the nurses who supported her throughout, and she’s hopeful the matter stirs conversation about care for patients not able to give consent.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Station Gear
KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen