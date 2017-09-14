Utah Nurse Arrested for Not Drawing Blood Attends STL Nurse Convention

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – She’s the Utah nurse thrust into the national spotlight following an arrest for not allowing police to draw blood from an unconscious crash victim.
Alex Wubbels is in St. Louis this week attending an Emergency Nurses Association convention.
She describes the emotions she’s felt since the confrontation.
“Just an enormous amount of fear, and then, obviously, confusion, frustration, anger, a lot of doubt, questioning,” she says. “Now, I’m just trying to be me, and that’s the only thing I can do is just make sure that the shoes that I put on are holding me up.”
Police have since apologized, and no charges were filed.
Wubbels says she’s thankful for the nurses who supported her throughout, and she’s hopeful the matter stirs conversation about care for patients not able to give consent.