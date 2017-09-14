Win: A Cardinals Replica Jersey
Contest Ends: Friday, September 15, 2017
Head to the KMOX Sports Facebook page and comment our Cardinals Replica Jersey contest post for your chance to win the Ballpark Village promotional item.
Join Ballpark Village as they host the official St. Louis Cardinals Away Game Watch Party featuring premiere giveaways, entertainment and more!
The Ballpark Village Away Game Giveaway series will feature promotional items for the fans and the game on the 40 FT TV.
Must be 18 years or older to enter. Winners will be notified via Facebook Messenger. Contest ends Friday, September 15, 2017. Read the official contest rules.