With Stockley Verdict On Horizon, Reed Pushes for Police Body Cameras

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – With all eyes on the Stockley case, there’s a fresh call for St. Louis police to start wearing body cameras.

Aldermanic President Lewis Reed says much of the distrust between police and the community would vanish, if police all wore body cameras.

“You look at some of the turmoil that’s happening in our city right now because how divided it is because of this lack of confidence between the both groups — we’d begin to address those things, and there is no price that you can put on that,” he says.

Reed is pushing a pilot program that would outfit all 1,200 city police officers with body cameras for free the first year. After that, the city would pay $1.2 million a year.

The cameras would automatically turn on when a major incident occurs, such as a cruiser’s lights coming on, or the rifle being removed from the center console, he explained.

Reed will ask the city’s finance board, the board of estimate and apportionment, to approve the pilot plan next week.

“This allows us to begin it in this budget year,” he says.

How would the Jason Stockley case have unfolded differently if the officers that day had been wearing body cameras?

“It would have answered a lot of questions if, indeed, that officer would have had a body camera on,” Reed says.

