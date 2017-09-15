CLOSURES Following Jason Stockley Verdict Announcement

Ferguson-Florissant School District: Elementary schools releasing an hour early at 2:30 p.m. Kindergarten and First-Grade students will not be dropped off at the bus stop without a parent to receive the child. Please make personal contact with all elementary parents.

High schools and middle schools will release at the usual time.

All after-school and weekend activities and athletics, including Y Club and Boys and Girls Clubs, are cancelled today and this weekend.

Schools in the Hazelwood School District are releasing all students two hours early.

The Mission: St. Louis Gala at Ballpark Village scheduled for has been postponed.

Moonlight Ramble has been postponed until Saturday, September 23.

Cardinals Care 6K Run/Walk – Cardinals Care will be sending each registered participant a package that includes a 6K medal, a 6K T-shirt, Fredbird bobblehead, a coupon for Chipotle, and a voucher for two complimentary tickets to a 2018 Cardinals regular season game.

St. Louis Walk to End Alzheimer’s has been postponed.

The Great Forest Park Balloon Race and Balloon Glow are moving forward as scheduled.

Compton Heights Church at Grand and Flora is open for conversation and space for prayer and reflection Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.

