Inside Pitch: The Cardinals’ Favorite Minor League Memories

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The dream is making it to Major League Baseball, but in the minors is where a lot of great memories are made.
In this week’s Ameren Illinois Inside Pitch, former Cardinals pitcher Kyle McClellan asks the players to tell some of those stories.
From long bus trips, to post-game parties and in-game heroics to international competition opportunities, Adam Wainwright, Brett Cecil, Tommy Pham and Trevor Rosenthal share their favorite memories.
See more from this season of Inside Pitch