Mayor Krewson Sends ‘Thoughts and Prayers’ to Smith’s Family Following Verdict

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Mayor Lyda Krewson says she is “sobered by the outcome” of the Stockley verdict.
Former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley was found not guilty of first degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith in 2011. Mayor Krewson issued a statement this morning sending her thoughts and prayers to Smith’s family, saying she is “appalled” by what happened to him, and encourages all St. Louisans to “show each other compassion”.
“I encourage St. Louisans to show each other compassion, to recognize that we all have different experiences and backgrounds and we all come to this with real feelings and experiences. We are all St. Louisans. We rise and fall together.”