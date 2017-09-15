Protesters, Police Clash In Downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – What started off as peaceful protests throughout the streets of downtown St. Louis seems to have taken more violent turn.

St. Louis police tweeted that “agitators” were engaging officers at Tucker and Spruce, with officers being hit with water bottles.

Demonstrators were ordered to disperse, police say.

Agitators are engaging officers at Tucker & Spruce. Officers being hit with water bottles. Demonstrators ordered to disperse. #stlverdict — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 15, 2017

KMOX’s Kevin Killeen reports from the scene that after water bottles were thrown at them, police changed into riot gear – wearing helmets and holding batons and riot shields – and faced the angry, chanting crowd.

One confrontation can be seen during the standoff, and a video from Killeen shows at least one woman who was sprayed with pepper spray:

Protestor maced near Tucker and Clark. pic.twitter.com/eKWbuXn5RH — Kevin Killeen (@KMOXKilleen) September 15, 2017

Some downtown businesses boarded up their storefront windows in anticipation of potential violence:

This pizza spot two blocks from protests boarding up. pic.twitter.com/HjcXKjAYe1 — Kevin Killeen (@KMOXKilleen) September 15, 2017

One man was taken into custody at Washington and 14th after damaging a police vehicle, police report. He has been charged with destruction of property and failure to obey.

Two protesters can been seen holding large weapons outside the downtown courthouse.

Two protestors exercising their Missouri Open Carry rights at court house. pic.twitter.com/ZqfG7ISb1K — Kevin Killeen (@KMOXKilleen) September 15, 2017

This story will be updated.