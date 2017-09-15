Protesters Vandalize Mayor Krewson’s Home; Tear Gas Canisters Deployed

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Prostesters descended upon St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson’s house in the Central West End, throwing rocks and breaking windows on the home, according to police.

The St. Louis Police Department tweeted about 9:45 p.m., “Agitators have converged on Mayor Krewson’s house,” writing that the individuals refused to disperse.

Agitators have converged on Mayor Krewson's house. Throwing rocks and breaking windows, despite being instructed not to. #STLVerdict — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 16, 2017

Agitators refuse to disperse causing property damage near Mayor's home. Those who don't comply w/police orders subject to arrest #stlverdict — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 16, 2017

“This is now an unlawful assembly at Lake and Waterman. Those refusing to leave are subject to arrest,” the department tweeted about 10 minutes later.

Officers have given two commands that this is an unlawful assembly, order to disperse. #STLVerdict — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 16, 2017

Multiple media outlets report that tear gas canisters have been deployed in the CWE neighborhood.

Police confirm tear gas was deployed “because agitators became violent towards officers” at Kingshighway and Waterman.

Tear gas was deployed because agitators became violent towards officers and destroyed property at Kingshighway & Waterman #stlverdict — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 16, 2017

Destruction of public and private property continues in the #CWE neighborhood. We are doing everything we can to keep you safe #stlverdict — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 16, 2017

The situation is escalating, as police tweet “agitators are throwing bricks at officers,” and at least one officer is injured.

Agitators are throwing bricks at officers at Kingshighway and Waterman. At least one officer is injured. #STLVerdict — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 16, 2017

Police report two officers have been transported to the hospital for injuries sustained from thrown bricks.

Officers injured – on way to hospital- the violence is unacceptable https://t.co/d2ANELKcuj — Mayor Lyda Krewson (@LydaKrewson) September 16, 2017