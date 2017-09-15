Protesters Vandalize Mayor Krewson’s Home; Tear Gas Canisters Deployed

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Prostesters descended upon St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson’s house in the Central West End, throwing rocks and breaking windows on the home, according to police.
The St. Louis Police Department tweeted about 9:45 p.m., “Agitators have converged on Mayor Krewson’s house,” writing that the individuals refused to disperse.
“This is now an unlawful assembly at Lake and Waterman. Those refusing to leave are subject to arrest,” the department tweeted about 10 minutes later.
Multiple media outlets report that tear gas canisters have been deployed in the CWE neighborhood.
Police confirm tear gas was deployed “because agitators became violent towards officers” at Kingshighway and Waterman.
The situation is escalating, as police tweet “agitators are throwing bricks at officers,” and at least one officer is injured.
Police report two officers have been transported to the hospital for injuries sustained from thrown bricks.