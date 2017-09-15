Schools, Businesses Closed Ahead of Stockley Verdict

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Several agencies and institutions are closed today, including the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Federal Courthouse.

Organizers of the St. Louis Walk to End Alzheimer’s say the event is being postponed until further notice. It was scheduled for Saturday morning.

So far, school closures include Cardinal Ritter College Prep High School, Rosati Kane, St. Mary’s, and Bishop DuBourg.

The Dome at America’s Center is preparing for unrest should it occur following the verdict.

Marty Brooks, Senior Vice President and General Manager of America’s Center says they’re ready for the U2 concert Saturday.

“We’ve got a good security plan in place, we’ve got a traffic plan in place. We’ll have traffic police around the area before and after the event to help people get around the area,” he says.

It’ll be a busy night downtown on Saturday. Brooks says there will be a lot of traffic regardless of any potential demonstrations, and he encourages people to be prepared and be patient.

