Stockley Protesters March in CWE, Block Kingshighway

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Demonstrators protesting the not-guilty verdict of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley made their way through the Central West End Friday night, and onto the intersection of Kingshighway and Interstate 40.

The marching protest is peaceful thus far, as police cruisers block traffic, allowing the individuals room to protest.

Southbound Kingshighway from Lindell to south of I-40 is closed due to demonstrators. Motorists will experience delays in area. #STLVerdict — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 16, 2017

Balloon Glow was happening in Forest Park at the time of the I-40 ramp block.

Both northbound & southbound Kingshighway in the area of Barnes are experiencing closures due to demonstrators. Expect delays. #STLVerdict — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 16, 2017

Once protesters reached the police blockade, the growing crowd continued towards surrounding neighborhoods, and continued down Kingshighway and back into the CWE.

Another HUGE group of protestors are once again blocking off Euclid/Maryland. pic.twitter.com/QPfFrdR1C6 — Brett A. Blume (@brettblumekmox) September 16, 2017

Large group now sitting down totally blocking off Maryland/Euclid pic.twitter.com/g1GmVAIbqX — Brett A. Blume (@brettblumekmox) September 16, 2017

Demonstrators sat in the street for a six-minute moment of silence — each minute representing a year between when Anthony Lamar Smith was shot and killed by Stockley, before the case went to trial.

