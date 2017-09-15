Stockley Protesters March in CWE, Block Kingshighway

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Demonstrators protesting the not-guilty verdict of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley made their way through the Central West End Friday night, and onto the intersection of Kingshighway and Interstate 40.
The marching protest is peaceful thus far, as police cruisers block traffic, allowing the individuals room to protest.
Balloon Glow was happening in Forest Park at the time of the I-40 ramp block.
Once protesters reached the police blockade, the growing crowd continued towards surrounding neighborhoods, and continued down Kingshighway and back into the CWE.
Demonstrators sat in the street for a six-minute moment of silence — each minute representing a year between when Anthony Lamar Smith was shot and killed by Stockley, before the case went to trial.