11 Officers Injured, 32 Demonstrators Arrested After Night Of Protests

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – According to St. Louis Police, nine of their officers, one St. Louis County Police officer and one Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper were injured during a night of protests in the St. Louis area.

None of the injuries to the law enforcement officers are life threatening, but in a live video broadcast on Twitter Friday night, Interim St. Louis Police Chief Lawrence O’Toole said one St. Louis officer may have a broken jaw and another has a dislocated shoulder.

Chief O'Toole & Mayor Krewson update citizens on tonight's demonstrations. https://t.co/7thVAbntCX — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 16, 2017

“Our officers have been very tolerant and have used great restraint,” O’Toole said.

Police were on the scene of multiple protests in the St. Louis area Friday evening – primarily in the Central West End.

“Many of the demonstrators were peaceful, however after dark, many agitators began to destroy property and assault police officers,” O’Toole said.

That property damage included vandalism and broken windows at St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson’s home. In the Central West End, there was damage to Culpeppers restaurant and the St. Louis Public Library.

Police gave orders for the crowd to disperse multiple times and tear gas was deployed. According to O’Toole, those orders came after officers were assaulted with bricks and bottles. Officers also deployed pepper balls as a less lethal option after they say agitators continued to assault officers and destroy property.

A total of 32 were arrested Friday. Their names and charges have not yet been released.

Demonstrators are protesting the not-guilty verdict in the Jason Stockley murder trial.

Stockley’s trial was for the 2011 shooting death of drug suspect Anthony Lamar Smith. After a high-speed chase in North St. Louis in December 2011, Stockley shot Smith, killing him.

Stockley is white, and 24-year-old Smith was black.

Stockley waived his right to a jury trail. Closing arguments were made August 9.

On August 15, Judge Timothy Wilson issued 30-page not-guilty verdict. Stockley was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action, and was found not guilty on both charges. Read the entire verdict here.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook