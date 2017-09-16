Activists Share Plans For Multiple Protests on Saturday, Sunday, Monday

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Whether the planned protests turn violent, as Friday night did, or not is unknown, we do know there are planned gatherings around the St. Louis area throughout the rest of the weekend.

PHOTOS: First Day of Protests Begin Peaceful, Turn Violent

Throughout social media, the below image has been shared with plans of when more protests will happen, because of the not-guilty verdict in the trial of former police officer Jason Stockley. Friday’s demonstrations began in downtown St. Louis outside the federal courthouse, then eventually moved into the Central West End.

On Saturday, protests are planned at Heman Park, near University City High School, at 10 a.m.

A second protest is scheduled to happen in Kiener Plaza in downtown St. Louis at 5 p.m.

Then on Sunday, a protest is planned at the downtown Metropolitan Police Headquarters — at 20th and Olive — at 3 p.m.

And Monday, demonstrators plan to gather in front of the St. Louis City Municipal Courts building, at 16th and Market, at 7 a.m.

The last planned protest is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday, in the Delmar Loop.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook