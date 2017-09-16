Great Forest Park Balloon Race Takes Off, Lands Successfully

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The 45th anniversary of the Great Forest Park Balloon Race successfully took off, and landed, Saturday. The crowd and hot-air balloons filled a majority of Art Hill in Forest Park, amid protests over the not guilty verdict of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley, happening in the Delmar Loop.
The winning balloon of the race was the Maryville University balloon, flown by Tom Caton. He dropped his grain bag just 242 feet from the target, which was 33 miles away from Forest Park, in St. Charles on Black Walnut Rd. 63301.
In 2nd place was the RE/MAX balloon, flown by: Steve Mroz and in 3rd Place was the St. Louis Balloon, flown by David Rapp, their bags landed 560, and 720 feet, respectively, from the target.
Some of the spectators of the race on Art Hill shared their experience on social media:
Thanks to the team that flew the KMOX balloon today.