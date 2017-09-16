The Rep’s New Show is a Solid, Appealing Success

Like the title, “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” is, in some respects, most peculiar. It is a magically exuberant yet intimate portrait of one young man’s struggles flowing through the world of others, a world which is generally not in sync with his own.

Set in Swindon and London, England, Nick LaMedica is Christopher, the young man at the center of the story. On the surface, he seems to be autistic although the play never defines his condition or behavior. He lives with his father, played by Jimmy Kieffer, who is estranged from his mother, played by Amy Blackman. There are 10 actors in this cast, and 30 about characters, so obviously this is a very busy cast whose movements are very effectively choreographed by the production’s Director, Marcia Milgrom Dodge.

When a neighbor’s dog is found murdered in a back yard, Christopher, who is a Sherlock Holmes’s aficionado, sets out to find out who did it. The primary set of ‘Curious’ resembles a special education classroom. It is cleverly and simply manipulated into wide variety of places. Christopher’s intelligence and highly developed deductive capabilities enable him to discover the dog’s killer, and throughout that personal pilgrimage, go places literally and emotionally he has never gone before.

‘Curious’ has a very capable cast, but it is Nick LaMedica who wins the audience with his awesome, very singular performance. Every moment of his work as Christopher is near spellbinding. The Rep’s 51st season is off to a ‘Curious’ start.

And you’ll love it.