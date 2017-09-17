Arrests Made in Delmar Loop After Peaceful Protest Ends

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOX) – Shop owners along the Delmar Loop were cleaning up Sunday morning after Saturday night’s acts of vandalism following Friday’s not guilty verdict in the Jason Stockley case.

University City Police say 23 businesses were damaged, many with windows shattered.

In a news release, University City officers say they provided traffic control, starting around 6:15 pm in the area of Delmar and Kingsland. They say a crowd of more than 450 people peacefully demonstrated and marched to several locations, before dispersing.

Then, around 9:45 pm a group of 75 refused to comply with police requests to get out of the street and police say they began throwing rocks and water bottles containing liquids like paint thinner and gasoline at officers. Some also lobbed bricks and other solid objects at police.

That’s when, police say, the group doubled in size and businesses were vandalized.

The University City Police release says a few officers suffered minor injuries, five squad cars were damaged, and about 10 arrests were made.

St. Louis County police say 7 arrests were made (5 adults and 2 juveniles) for property destruction and assault of a police officer crimes.

St. Louis city police say they made 2 arrests Saturday night for failure to disperse at Skinker and Delmar.