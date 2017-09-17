Demonstrators Gather Outside St. Louis Police Headquarters

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Hundreds of people gathered outside St. Louis police headquarters on Olive Sunday afternoon to continue protesting the lack of a guilty verdict against former city officer Jason Stockley in the 2011 shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith.

Chanting Smith’s name along with well-worn sentiments like “Who’s streets? OUR streets!” and “No justice, no peace”, they expressed their ongoing anger at the outcome of Stockley’s trial before judge Timothy Wilson.

Approximately 2,000 people turned out for the latest demonstration.

At one point a protestor who gave her name as “Kori” escorted Anthony Lamar Smith’s mother, Annie Smith, to the front of the gathering.

Kori called for a six-minute period of silence from the crowd.

“Miss Annie and her family have been waiting for six years for justice that did not come!,” she said. “Six minutes of arms being held in the air, six minutes of standing in some type of formation is nothing.”

Meanwhile, as that protest was unfolding Missouri Governor Eric Greitens was touring businesses along the path of damage from Saturday night’s march through the Delmar Loop in University City.

He had a message for those with vandalism in mind during otherwise peaceful demonstrations.

“If people are peacefully protesting they’re going to be protected,” he explained. “But the minute that anybody makes a decision that they’re going to engage in violence, that they’re going to engage in vandalism, they’re going to be arrested.”

He went on to underscore his hard line approach to vandalism by taking a clear shot at his Democratic predecessor, Jay Nixon, who was heavily criticized for waiting too long to order National Guard troops into action when looting and burning broke out in Ferguson in 2014.

“In the past we’ve had leaders who’ve said ‘Well, it’s okay, we’re going to give people a safe space to loot’,” Greitens said. “They’ve said it’s okay for people to burn buildings and walk away — that’s not the case now. People who engage in violence, people who engage in vandalism, they are going to be arrested.”