Fight Continues for Amazon Headquarters

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A New York Times Sunday opinion piece is breathing new buzz into St. Louis’ sales pitch for Amazon’s second headquarters. It’s titled “Meet Me in St. Louis, Bezos”, as in Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Columnist Ross Douthat calls on Amazon to “offer its presence as an engine of revitalization.”

But some question whether a region the size of St. Louis can supply the 50-thousand workers amazon needs. Harrison Knoll of drone start-up Aerial Insights says they’ve hired heavily from Mizzou.

“We pulled quite many people from the university there, and they’re helping us with geospatial software as well as drone operations,” he says.

And with the courtship of Amazon now a three-way pitch, local leaders have to please not only Amazon, but each other.

Today, several St. Louis start-ups fly off to San Francisco. They’ll be spreading the word about St. Louis’ tech scene at the Tech-Crunch Disrupt Conference.

Regional chamber president Joe Reagan says the start-ups get a chance to try to find investors or new customers.

“But at the same time, we’re actually getting the brand of St. Louis out in a very positive way across the country,” he says.

Last week, start-ups in the financial services sector took their roadshow to New York city and Chicago.

