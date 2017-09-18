Jayson Tatum Partners with BGCSTL on Hurricane Relief Project

St. Louisan & Boston Celtic Jayson Tatum is partnering with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis to provide hurricane relief to the Boys & Girls Clubs in Houston and Florida who were affected by recent hurricanes. Members from all ten locations have launched a challenge to collect the most supplies that will be directly delivered to the young people who attend the clubs in Houston & Florida. It’s hard to imagine but some of these Clubs lost EVERYTHING!

Jayson Tatum said, “TOGETHER we can support the rebuilding of the Clubs in the affected communities and help reignite the Club members vision to have a safe place to go each day where they are prepared for a bright future!”

To honor the hard work of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis members collecting donations, Tatum has agreed to visit and have lunch with the local St. Louis Club that collects the most supplies!

Supplies needed include:

Water, toiletries, canned food, wipes, girl’s hygiene products, deodorant, shampoo, batteries, flashlights, new bedding, board games and arts & crafts supplies.

WHERE: Drop off at any of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis locations or CALL 314-335-8340 for more information.

WHEN: NOW through October 5, 2017

Learn more at BGCSTL.org/JaysonTatum