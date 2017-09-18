Lupus Calls off Chili Festival due to Crowds

LUPUS, MO (AP) – After 36 years, the tiny central Missouri village of Lupus is calling off its annual chili festival because it’s become too popular.
In recent years, the Lupus Chili Fest has drawn thousands to the Moniteau County town of about 30 people.
The Columbia Missourian reports festival organizers announced last week that this year’s event was canceled because the village couldn’t handle the anticipated crowds.
Resident Jim Denny says more than 2,000 people attended last year. The festival organizers say the town doesn’t have the infrastructure to ensure safety and comfort for that big of a crowd.
The festival started in 1982 as a small word-of-mouth party, but crowds have grown steadily since people began promoting it on social media.