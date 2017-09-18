Protester Released From Jail Claims Minors Sparked The Vandalism

Filed Under: Jason Stockely, St. Louis
Kevin Killeen, KMOX

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Protesters getting out of jail in downtown St. Louis, Monday, say police officers used heavy-handed tactics in arresting dozens who weren’t involved in any vandalism or violence.

Nicholas Dillow says he helped organize the peaceful march, but it was others who started breaking windows along Olive street..

“One of the ladies threw me to the ground and put the rubber-bullet gun up to my face and told me to ‘quit talking to her.’
So I quit talking to her and they put me in handcuffs and stuff,” “And she sprayed me like at point-blank range.”

Dillow says he helped organize the peaceful march, but it was others who started breaking windows along Olive street.

“It was minors, it was kids,” Dillow says. “They were like 15, or 14, like kids and they were the ones that started doing all that, so we all were walking and the police said ‘disperse’ then stared spraying everybody.”

Those getting out say 140 spent the night in jail, most in 10-foot by 20-foot cells with about 35 prisoners per cell–people sleeping on the floors.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Station Gear
KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen