Protester Released From Jail Claims Minors Sparked The Vandalism

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Protesters getting out of jail in downtown St. Louis, Monday, say police officers used heavy-handed tactics in arresting dozens who weren’t involved in any vandalism or violence.

Protestor Nick Dillow says about 140 spent the night in cramped jail downtown overnight–blames young teens for the window breaking. pic.twitter.com/iRh5rW6YA3 — Kevin Killeen (@KMOXKilleen) September 18, 2017

Nicholas Dillow says he helped organize the peaceful march, but it was others who started breaking windows along Olive street..

“One of the ladies threw me to the ground and put the rubber-bullet gun up to my face and told me to ‘quit talking to her.’

So I quit talking to her and they put me in handcuffs and stuff,” “And she sprayed me like at point-blank range.”

Dillow says he helped organize the peaceful march, but it was others who started breaking windows along Olive street.

“It was minors, it was kids,” Dillow says. “They were like 15, or 14, like kids and they were the ones that started doing all that, so we all were walking and the police said ‘disperse’ then stared spraying everybody.”

Getting out of jail downtown, protestors say only a few minors did the window smashing–not planned or sanctioned by adult demonstrators. pic.twitter.com/xIM2QnZ5C5 — Kevin Killeen (@KMOXKilleen) September 18, 2017

Those getting out say 140 spent the night in jail, most in 10-foot by 20-foot cells with about 35 prisoners per cell–people sleeping on the floors.

