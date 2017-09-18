Researchers See Possible Correlation Between Flu Vaccine and Miscarriage

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Researchers say more study is needed before drawing any conclusions from a small study about the flu vaccine and miscarriages.
This CDC study looked at pregnant women who had back to back vaccinations against swine flu from 2010 to 2012.
“When they went back to analyze the data, there were some individuals that had the flu vaccine very, very early in their pregnancy, and there was a small group of those individuals that actually miscarried,” says Dr. Allan Fisher, medical director of the Fetal Care Institute at SSM Heatlh Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital.
“Their conclusion were that it needs to be studied more, but the reality is that they could not say that here was a direct link or a cause and effect,” he says.
Dr. Fisher says pregnant women should talk to their doctor about the timing of their flu vaccine.