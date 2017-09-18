St. Louis Islamic, Catholic, Other Religious Leaders Plan Interfaith Prayer Service

ST. LOUIS (PRESS RELEASE) – Most Reverend, Robert J. Carlson, Archbishop of St. Louis, will lead an interfaith prayer service for Peace and Solidarity on Tuesday, September 19, in Kiener Plaza beginning at 3 p.m. Archbishop Carlson convened the group of faith leaders from the St. Louis area who will also speak at the event, including:
· Very Reverend Ronald Mercier, SJ, Provincial Superior, Jesuits, Central and Southern Province
· The Right Reverend George Wayne Smith, Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Missouri
· Reverend Dr. Linden Bowie, President, Missionary Baptist State Convention
· Reverend Dr. Cassandra Gould, Pastor, Quinn Chapel AME Church, Missouri Faith Voices
· Rabbi James Bennett, Congregation Sharre Emeth, St Louis Rabbinical Association
· Reverend Karen Anderson, Pastor, Ward Chapel AME Church, Interfaith Partnership of Greater St. Louis
· Bishop Derrick Robinson, Kingdom Destiny Fellowship
· Mufti Asif Umar, Imam, Islamic Foundation of Greater St Louis, Imam Council of Metropolitan St. Louis
· Pastor Trey Herweck, Refuge Church
Father Art Cavitt, pastor of St. Nicholas parish and executive director of the St. Charles Lwanga Center will be the MC of the event. The Community Gospel Choir of St. Louis will sing during the prayer service.