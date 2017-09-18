Sunday’s Peaceful Protests Give Way to Crime

ST. LOUIS (KM0X) – Police in St. Louis say they made more than 80 arrested overnight after peaceful protests gave way to property damage. Demonstrators took to the streets for a third day to protest the acquittal of a white former police officer in the killing of a black man. Interim St. Louis Police Chief Lawrence O’Toole says police owned the night.

“These criminals we’ve arrested should be held accountable and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. We’re in control. This is our city, and we’re going to protect it,” he says.

After nightfall, the 100 or so demonstrators who remained became disruptive, breaking windows and knocking over planters. They once again broke out windows along Washington Avenue and Olive. Local artist Adell Blackmon the Third blames a handful of “bad apples”.

“I can understand the anger, but it shouldn’t turn to vigilante destruction,” he says.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson says this kind of violent protest is not acceptable.

“We have work to do here in the city. We need more and better opportunities for all of our citizens, but destruction cannot be tolerated,” she says.

Another round of protests are planned for Monday.

