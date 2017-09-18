Twilight Tuesday Concert Canceled at Missouri History Museum

ST. LOUIS, MO(KMOX) – The Missouri History Museum announces, it is cancelling the Twilight Tuesday performance for Tuesday, September 19th due to the unavailability of off-duty police officers who normally work the concert series. The Museum will remain open until 8pm, it’s normal time for what a spokesman calls, “community reflection.”

Two major events over the weekend were also cancelled due to lack of security available. Saturday night’s U2 concert at The Dome at America’s Center and Sunday’s Ed Sheeran concert at Scottrade Center were both called off on Saturday.

On Thursday night, Billy Joel is scheduled to perform at Busch Stadium. There has been no update on if that concert will still happen as scheduled.

