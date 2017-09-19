Click Here To Listen To Blues Hockey | Blues Central

After 8 Decades, Lubeley’s Bakery Closing at End of September

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A St. Louis baking institution is closing its doors after 80 years in business.

Lubeley’s, 7815 Watson Road, will sell its last baked goods on Saturday, Sept. 30.

“We will miss all our friends but looking forward to retirement,” a Facebook post to the business’ page says.

The bakery specializes in German baked goods and custom cakes, including wedding cakes.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the decision to close the family business comes three years after the death of family matriarch Helen Lubeley.

Helen and her husband, Ed, first opened the bakery in 1937.

