AT&T Offers Cyber Security Classes for Seniors

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A new way for older adults to protect themselves from cyber crime.
AT&T donated $600 thousand to the Oasis Institue to bring Cyber Security training to St. Louis and all across the United States.
The training helps older adults prevent becoming the victims of cybercrime. The first course is called “What’s the Best Browser for Me?” – focusing on the differences between Internet Explorer, Chrome, Firefox and Safari.
The Better Business Bureau says while seniors are not more likely to be victims of cyber crime, when they are affected, their financial loss can be twice as much as that of a millennial.
If you’re interested, today’s training will take place at 10 a.m. at the AT&T retail store – located at 1811 South Brentwood.