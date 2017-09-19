Billy Joel Concert Still On at Busch Stadium

ST. LOUIS (KMOX)-As of Tuesday afternoon, all signs point to Billy Joel taking the stage at Busch Stadium as scheduled Thursday night. But, after the weekend cancellations of U2 at the Dome at America’s Center and Ed Sheeran at Scottrade Center, fans are nervous. The two concerts were cancelled after St. Louis Metropolitan Police informed the promoters that because of protests following the acquittal of former St. Louis Police officer Jason Stockley, it could not provide the officers necessary to provide adequate security.
Tuesday morning Cardinals Spokesman Ron Waterman issued a statement to KMOX reading:
“Preparations are well underway to get ready for the Billy Joel concert on Thursday. Our security team has been in frequent communication with law enforcement to ensure we take every step necessary to assure the safety of concert goers.”
The show is scheduled for 8:00 pm Thursday.