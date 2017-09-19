Blues Drop Preseason Opener At Dallas

DALLAS (AP) – In Dallas, Texas, Jamie Benn’s tie-breaking goal at 12:19 of the third pushed the Stars to a 5-3 victory.
Mattias Janmark, Nicholas Caamano, Brett Ritchie and Tyler Pitlick also scored for Dallas.
Dallas reserve Mike McKenna stopped all 11 shots he faced in the third. Starter Ben Bishop allowed all three St. Louis goals on 15 shots.
Samuel Blais had a goal and an assist for the Blues. Klim Kostin and Wade Megan had the other goals.
