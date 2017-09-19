Blues Forward Zach Sanford To Have Surgery On Dislocated Left Shoulder

ST. LOUIS (Blues) – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that forward Zach Sanford will undergo surgery after dislocating his left shoulder during training camp. He is expected to miss five to six months.
In addition, Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester will be re-evaluated in three weeks after suffering a left ankle fracture.
Sanford, 22, joined the Blues via trade from Washington on Feb. 27, last season. The 6’4, 203-pound forward went on to make 13 regular season appearances for the Blues, posting five points (two goals, three assists). The Salem, Massachusetts, native also dressed in four 2017 postseason games.
Bouwmeester, 33, is entering his sixth season with the Blues. In 2016-17, the 6’4, 212-pound defenseman logged 15 points (one goal, 14 assists) in 81 regular season games. The Edmonton, Alberta, native also played in 11 2017 postseason games, serving four penalty minutes.
The Blues will face the Dallas Stars in their first 2017 preseason game tonight, at 7:30 p.m., at American Airlines Center. The game will be broadcast live on Y98 HD3 and available to stream at kmox.com/listen.