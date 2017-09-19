Clean Up Continues in Downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis’s Downtown Neighborhood Association is cleaning up after Sunday’s vandalism.

Association Vice Chair Dana Kay Goddard says they and Downtown St. Louis Inc. raised $400 in about an hour for paint supplies.

“Around 10:30 this morning everyone was meeting and going to get supplies. We met back here around noon and just started the process of making the boards look a bit better than typical particle board until the windows are able to be replaced,” he says.

The light blue particle board covering a former Clarkson Eyecare window on Olive became a field of green on a blue sky backdrop, with childrens’ hand prints dotting the landscape.

Goddard understands the need for systemic change and why the demonstrators are angry, but she also recognizes the violence that comes at night isn’t a part of the movement, and isn’t okay.

