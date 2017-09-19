Click Here To Listen To Blues Hockey | Blues Central

Want A Dad Bod? Check Out These New Fanny Packs

Filed Under: dad bod, dadbag, dadbod, fanny pack, talkers

CBS Local —  Want a Dad Bod, but don’t want to put in the work? There’s a solution for you! The Dadbag.

The Dadbag is a fanny pack that has a realistic image of a hairy belly (some hairier than others) printed on it. When worn, it portrays the look of a belly sticking out from under a shirt.

dadbag 18 v 1 Want A Dad Bod? Check Out These New Fanny Packs

(Credit: Albert Pukies/The Dadbag)

The creator? Albert Pukies, a London-based art director.

“I made the dadbag because I’m desperate to have dad bod, but I’m also very concerned about the health risks associated with it. The solution is quite simple, a bumbag with a proper dad belly printed on it. Now I can put on a dad bod whenever I feel like it and even store my valuables in it,” Pukies told Bored Panda.

dadbag 01 v2 Want A Dad Bod? Check Out These New Fanny Packs

(Credit: Albert Pukies/The Dadbag)

(Unfortunately?), the Dadbag is not yet available for purchase. But Pukies told Mashable he’s already received several enquiries from manufacturers, and buyer response seems strong enough that he’s considering launching a Kickstarter campaign.

And, he’s currently looking for production partners. If you’re interested, contact him at info.dadbag@gmail.com

And if one day this product does go into production, the Dadbag will offer six different fanny packs, with different skin tones and hair levels.

https 2f 2fblueprint api production s3 amazonaws com 2fuploads 2fcard 2fimage 2f596121 2fb7851b81 7adf 4976 a1a1 82bb01708c6b 1505833859 Want A Dad Bod? Check Out These New Fanny Packs

(Credit: Albert Pukies/The Dadbag)

The Dadbag is a functional fanny pack that seems to have a lot of space – shown to be able to hold a large can of beer, among other things.

dadbag 03 v 1 Want A Dad Bod? Check Out These New Fanny Packs

(Credit: Albert Pukies/The Dadbag)

dadbag 17 v 1 Want A Dad Bod? Check Out These New Fanny Packs

(Credit: Albert Pukies/The Dadbag)

dadbag 10 v 1 Want A Dad Bod? Check Out These New Fanny Packs

(Credit: Albert Pukies/The Dadbag)

[H/T: CBS Chicago]

